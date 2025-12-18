- Growth
Trades:
36
Profit Trades:
18 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
18 (50.00%)
Best trade:
7.30 USD
Worst trade:
-6.78 USD
Gross Profit:
86.17 USD (2 877 pips)
Gross Loss:
-92.60 USD (2 773 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (29.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.74 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
0.43%
Max deposit load:
29.75%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
42 seconds
Recovery Factor:
-0.17
Long Trades:
21 (58.33%)
Short Trades:
15 (41.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.18 USD
Average Profit:
4.79 USD
Average Loss:
-5.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-29.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.23 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-6.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.80 USD
Maximal:
38.75 USD (31.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.43% (38.64 USD)
By Equity:
1.44% (1.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|36
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|104
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.30 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.10 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.65 × 29504
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.82 × 17
EA is used for full automate trade.
The EA capture momentum with sophisticated filtering logic applied.
No grid, no martingale.
One trade at a time.
Each trade is opened with SL and TP.
