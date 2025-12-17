SignalsSections
Vu Duy Hoang

Steve V

Vu Duy Hoang
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -99%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
136
Profit Trades:
66 (48.52%)
Loss Trades:
70 (51.47%)
Best trade:
42.35 USD
Worst trade:
-12.40 USD
Gross Profit:
339.81 USD (1 057 290 pips)
Gross Loss:
-271.20 USD (965 320 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (7.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
59.81 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
24.05%
Max deposit load:
141.35%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.84
Long Trades:
75 (55.15%)
Short Trades:
61 (44.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
5.15 USD
Average Loss:
-3.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-32.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.75 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-99.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
81.53 USD (30.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.62% (81.82 USD)
By Equity:
44.37% (8.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 58
ETHUSD 24
XAUUSD 20
EURUSD 9
EURJPY 8
AUDJPY 6
AUDUSD 6
SOLUSD 4
USDCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 2
ETHUSD -27
XAUUSD 81
EURUSD -9
EURJPY 10
AUDJPY -15
AUDUSD -14
SOLUSD 32
USDCAD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 111K
ETHUSD -27K
XAUUSD 8.2K
EURUSD -98
EURJPY 260
AUDJPY -181
AUDUSD -235
SOLUSD 646
USDCAD 85
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.35 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.11 × 9
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.47 × 51
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.52 × 221
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.53 × 62
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
ECMarkets-Server
0.60 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.61 × 515
StriforSVG-Live
0.76 × 33
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 59
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.06 × 171
Exness-MT5Real2
1.07 × 30
Welcome to my signal. I am a full-time Day Trader with extensive experience in the financial markets. My primary goal is capital preservation followed by consistent monthly profits, rather than high-risk speculation.

Trading Strategy:

  • Style: Pure Intraday/Day Trading. No positions are held over the weekend.

  • Method: Manual trading based on Technical Analysis (Price Action & Market Structure) combined with fundamental sentiment.

  • Pairs: Focus on Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Risk Management:

  • Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • No Dangerous Methods: Absolutely NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Averaging down.

  • Risk per trade: 1% - 2%.

  • Targeted Drawdown: Low and controlled.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for better lot sizing).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for low latency execution.


2025.12.25 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 17:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 17:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 15:51
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.17 15:51
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 15:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 15:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
