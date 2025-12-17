シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Steve V
Vu Duy Hoang

Steve V

Vu Duy Hoang
レビュー0件
5週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -87%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
134
利益トレード:
66 (49.25%)
損失トレード:
68 (50.75%)
ベストトレード:
42.35 USD
最悪のトレード:
-12.40 USD
総利益:
339.81 USD (1 057 290 pips)
総損失:
-268.17 USD (962 295 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
12 (7.66 USD)
最大連続利益:
59.81 USD (8)
シャープレシオ:
0.10
取引アクティビティ:
22.82%
最大入金額:
140.58%
最近のトレード:
2 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
36
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.91
長いトレード:
73 (54.48%)
短いトレード:
61 (45.52%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.27
期待されたペイオフ:
0.53 USD
平均利益:
5.15 USD
平均損失:
-3.94 USD
最大連続の負け:
8 (-32.67 USD)
最大連続損失:
-36.75 USD (7)
月間成長:
-89.96%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
78.50 USD (29.75%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
95.93% (78.79 USD)
エクイティによる:
44.37% (8.11 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
BTCUSD 58
ETHUSD 22
XAUUSD 20
EURUSD 9
EURJPY 8
AUDJPY 6
AUDUSD 6
SOLUSD 4
USDCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
BTCUSD 2
ETHUSD -24
XAUUSD 81
EURUSD -9
EURJPY 10
AUDJPY -15
AUDUSD -14
SOLUSD 32
USDCAD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
BTCUSD 111K
ETHUSD -24K
XAUUSD 8.2K
EURUSD -98
EURJPY 260
AUDJPY -181
AUDUSD -235
SOLUSD 646
USDCAD 85
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +42.35 USD
最悪のトレード: -12 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 8
最大連続の負け: 7
最大連続利益: +7.66 USD
最大連続損失: -32.67 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Tickmill-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.11 × 9
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.47 × 51
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.52 × 221
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.58 × 57
ECMarkets-Server
0.60 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.61 × 515
StriforSVG-Live
0.76 × 33
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 59
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.06 × 171
Exness-MT5Real2
1.07 × 30
77 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

Welcome to my signal. I am a full-time Day Trader with extensive experience in the financial markets. My primary goal is capital preservation followed by consistent monthly profits, rather than high-risk speculation.

Trading Strategy:

  • Style: Pure Intraday/Day Trading. No positions are held over the weekend.

  • Method: Manual trading based on Technical Analysis (Price Action & Market Structure) combined with fundamental sentiment.

  • Pairs: Focus on Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Risk Management:

  • Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • No Dangerous Methods: Absolutely NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Averaging down.

  • Risk per trade: 1% - 2%.

  • Targeted Drawdown: Low and controlled.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for better lot sizing).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for low latency execution.


レビューなし
2025.12.25 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 17:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 17:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 15:51
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.17 15:51
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 15:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 15:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Steve V
30 USD/月
-87%
0
0
USD
3
USD
5
0%
134
49%
23%
1.26
0.53
USD
96%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください