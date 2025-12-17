Welcome to my signal. I am a full-time Day Trader with extensive experience in the financial markets. My primary goal is capital preservation followed by consistent monthly profits, rather than high-risk speculation.

Trading Strategy:

Style: Pure Intraday/Day Trading. No positions are held over the weekend.

Method: Manual trading based on Technical Analysis (Price Action & Market Structure) combined with fundamental sentiment.

Pairs: Focus on Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Risk Management:

Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

No Dangerous Methods: Absolutely NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Averaging down.

Risk per trade: 1% - 2%.

Targeted Drawdown: Low and controlled.

Recommendations for Subscribers: