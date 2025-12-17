SinaisSeções
Vu Duy Hoang

Steve V

Vu Duy Hoang
0 comentários
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -87%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
134
Negociações com lucro:
66 (49.25%)
Negociações com perda:
68 (50.75%)
Melhor negociação:
42.35 USD
Pior negociação:
-12.40 USD
Lucro bruto:
339.81 USD (1 057 290 pips)
Perda bruta:
-268.17 USD (962 295 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
12 (7.66 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
59.81 USD (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
24.72%
Depósito máximo carregado:
140.58%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
34
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.91
Negociações longas:
73 (54.48%)
Negociações curtas:
61 (45.52%)
Fator de lucro:
1.27
Valor esperado:
0.53 USD
Lucro médio:
5.15 USD
Perda média:
-3.94 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-32.67 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-36.75 USD (7)
Crescimento mensal:
-89.28%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
78.50 USD (29.75%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
95.93% (78.79 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
44.37% (8.11 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 58
ETHUSD 22
XAUUSD 20
EURUSD 9
EURJPY 8
AUDJPY 6
AUDUSD 6
SOLUSD 4
USDCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD 2
ETHUSD -24
XAUUSD 81
EURUSD -9
EURJPY 10
AUDJPY -15
AUDUSD -14
SOLUSD 32
USDCAD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD 111K
ETHUSD -24K
XAUUSD 8.2K
EURUSD -98
EURJPY 260
AUDJPY -181
AUDUSD -235
SOLUSD 646
USDCAD 85
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +42.35 USD
Pior negociação: -12 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 7
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +7.66 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -32.67 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Welcome to my signal. I am a full-time Day Trader with extensive experience in the financial markets. My primary goal is capital preservation followed by consistent monthly profits, rather than high-risk speculation.

Trading Strategy:

  • Style: Pure Intraday/Day Trading. No positions are held over the weekend.

  • Method: Manual trading based on Technical Analysis (Price Action & Market Structure) combined with fundamental sentiment.

  • Pairs: Focus on Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Risk Management:

  • Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • No Dangerous Methods: Absolutely NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Averaging down.

  • Risk per trade: 1% - 2%.

  • Targeted Drawdown: Low and controlled.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for better lot sizing).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for low latency execution.


Sem comentários
2025.12.25 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 17:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 17:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 15:51
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.17 15:51
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 15:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 15:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
