СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Steve V
Vu Duy Hoang

Steve V

Vu Duy Hoang
0 отзывов
6 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 -99%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
136
Прибыльных трейдов:
66 (48.52%)
Убыточных трейдов:
70 (51.47%)
Лучший трейд:
42.35 USD
Худший трейд:
-12.40 USD
Общая прибыль:
339.81 USD (1 057 290 pips)
Общий убыток:
-271.20 USD (965 320 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
12 (7.66 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
59.81 USD (8)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.10
Торговая активность:
24.05%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
141.35%
Последний трейд:
23 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
36
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
0.84
Длинных трейдов:
75 (55.15%)
Коротких трейдов:
61 (44.85%)
Профит фактор:
1.25
Мат. ожидание:
0.50 USD
Средняя прибыль:
5.15 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.87 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-32.67 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-36.75 USD (7)
Прирост в месяц:
-99.04%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
81.53 USD (30.90%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
99.62% (81.82 USD)
По эквити:
44.37% (8.11 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSD 58
ETHUSD 24
XAUUSD 20
EURUSD 9
EURJPY 8
AUDJPY 6
AUDUSD 6
SOLUSD 4
USDCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSD 2
ETHUSD -27
XAUUSD 81
EURUSD -9
EURJPY 10
AUDJPY -15
AUDUSD -14
SOLUSD 32
USDCAD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSD 111K
ETHUSD -27K
XAUUSD 8.2K
EURUSD -98
EURJPY 260
AUDJPY -181
AUDUSD -235
SOLUSD 646
USDCAD 85
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +42.35 USD
Худший трейд: -12 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 8
Макс. серия проигрышей: 7
Макс. прибыль в серии: +7.66 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -32.67 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Tickmill-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.11 × 9
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.47 × 51
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.52 × 221
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.53 × 62
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
ECMarkets-Server
0.60 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.61 × 515
StriforSVG-Live
0.76 × 33
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 59
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.06 × 171
Exness-MT5Real2
1.07 × 30
еще 77...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Welcome to my signal. I am a full-time Day Trader with extensive experience in the financial markets. My primary goal is capital preservation followed by consistent monthly profits, rather than high-risk speculation.

Trading Strategy:

  • Style: Pure Intraday/Day Trading. No positions are held over the weekend.

  • Method: Manual trading based on Technical Analysis (Price Action & Market Structure) combined with fundamental sentiment.

  • Pairs: Focus on Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Risk Management:

  • Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • No Dangerous Methods: Absolutely NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Averaging down.

  • Risk per trade: 1% - 2%.

  • Targeted Drawdown: Low and controlled.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for better lot sizing).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for low latency execution.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.25 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 17:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 17:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 15:51
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.17 15:51
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 15:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 15:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Steve V
30 USD в месяц
-99%
0
0
USD
0
USD
6
0%
136
48%
24%
1.25
0.50
USD
100%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.