|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|58
|ETHUSD
|24
|XAUUSD
|20
|EURUSD
|9
|EURJPY
|8
|AUDJPY
|6
|AUDUSD
|6
|SOLUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|BTCUSD
|2
|ETHUSD
|-27
|XAUUSD
|81
|EURUSD
|-9
|EURJPY
|10
|AUDJPY
|-15
|AUDUSD
|-14
|SOLUSD
|32
|USDCAD
|8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|BTCUSD
|111K
|ETHUSD
|-27K
|XAUUSD
|8.2K
|EURUSD
|-98
|EURJPY
|260
|AUDJPY
|-181
|AUDUSD
|-235
|SOLUSD
|646
|USDCAD
|85
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Tickmill-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.11 × 9
|
RannForex-Server
|0.29 × 7
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 16
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.47 × 51
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.52 × 221
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.53 × 62
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
ECMarkets-Server
|0.60 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.61 × 515
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.76 × 33
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.00 × 59
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.06 × 171
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.07 × 30
Welcome to my signal. I am a full-time Day Trader with extensive experience in the financial markets. My primary goal is capital preservation followed by consistent monthly profits, rather than high-risk speculation.
Trading Strategy:
-
Style: Pure Intraday/Day Trading. No positions are held over the weekend.
-
Method: Manual trading based on Technical Analysis (Price Action & Market Structure) combined with fundamental sentiment.
-
Pairs: Focus on Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD).
Risk Management:
-
Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.
-
No Dangerous Methods: Absolutely NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Averaging down.
-
Risk per trade: 1% - 2%.
-
Targeted Drawdown: Low and controlled.
Recommendations for Subscribers:
-
Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for better lot sizing).
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher.
-
VPS: Highly recommended for low latency execution.
