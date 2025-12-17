SignaleKategorien
Vu Duy Hoang
0 Bewertungen
6 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -99%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
136
Gewinntrades:
66 (48.52%)
Verlusttrades:
70 (51.47%)
Bester Trade:
42.35 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-12.40 USD
Bruttoprofit:
339.81 USD (1 057 290 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-271.20 USD (965 320 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (7.66 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
59.81 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
24.05%
Max deposit load:
141.35%
Letzter Trade:
18 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
36
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.84
Long-Positionen:
75 (55.15%)
Short-Positionen:
61 (44.85%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.25
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.50 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.15 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.87 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-32.67 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-36.75 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-99.04%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
81.53 USD (30.90%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
99.62% (81.82 USD)
Kapital:
44.37% (8.11 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 58
ETHUSD 24
XAUUSD 20
EURUSD 9
EURJPY 8
AUDJPY 6
AUDUSD 6
SOLUSD 4
USDCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 2
ETHUSD -27
XAUUSD 81
EURUSD -9
EURJPY 10
AUDJPY -15
AUDUSD -14
SOLUSD 32
USDCAD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 111K
ETHUSD -27K
XAUUSD 8.2K
EURUSD -98
EURJPY 260
AUDJPY -181
AUDUSD -235
SOLUSD 646
USDCAD 85
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +42.35 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -12 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +7.66 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -32.67 USD

Welcome to my signal. I am a full-time Day Trader with extensive experience in the financial markets. My primary goal is capital preservation followed by consistent monthly profits, rather than high-risk speculation.

Trading Strategy:

  • Style: Pure Intraday/Day Trading. No positions are held over the weekend.

  • Method: Manual trading based on Technical Analysis (Price Action & Market Structure) combined with fundamental sentiment.

  • Pairs: Focus on Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Risk Management:

  • Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • No Dangerous Methods: Absolutely NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Averaging down.

  • Risk per trade: 1% - 2%.

  • Targeted Drawdown: Low and controlled.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for better lot sizing).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for low latency execution.


2025.12.25 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 17:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 17:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 15:51
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.17 15:51
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 15:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 15:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
