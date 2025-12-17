- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
21 (84.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (16.00%)
Best trade:
8.67 USD
Worst trade:
-0.80 USD
Gross Profit:
41.33 USD (1 286 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.37 USD (102 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (27.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.39 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading activity:
28.97%
Max deposit load:
9.86%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
33.30
Long Trades:
10 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
15 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
30.17
Expected Payoff:
1.60 USD
Average Profit:
1.97 USD
Average Loss:
-0.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.20 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.20 USD (0.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.13% (1.20 USD)
By Equity:
1.48% (13.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|25
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.67 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 16
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
|0.00 × 2
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 3
StriforLtd-Live
|0.00 × 9
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 5
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
StriforSVG-Live
|0.00 × 43
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 2
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
PurpleTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 4
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
Conotoxia-Server
|0.00 × 1
GFXGilgamesh-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 1
