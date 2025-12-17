- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
7 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Best trade:
220.32 USD
Worst trade:
-112.32 USD
Gross Profit:
574.12 USD (2 152 pips)
Gross Loss:
-122.16 USD (508 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (227.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
347.04 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.56
Trading activity:
4.62%
Max deposit load:
10.03%
Latest trade:
45 minutes ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
56 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.70
Long Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
4.70
Expected Payoff:
50.22 USD
Average Profit:
82.02 USD
Average Loss:
-61.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-122.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-122.16 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
122.16 USD (1.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.53% (122.16 USD)
By Equity:
7.92% (631.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|452
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +220.32 USD
Worst trade: -112 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +227.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -122.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.35 × 31
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29472
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
No reviews
