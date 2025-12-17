- Growth
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Best trade:
25.89 USD
Worst trade:
-10.44 USD
Gross Profit:
51.59 USD (2 033 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35.01 USD (1 084 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (24.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.89 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
41.04%
Max deposit load:
29.15%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.71
Long Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
1.84 USD
Average Profit:
12.90 USD
Average Loss:
-7.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-19.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.07 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
15.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.62 USD
Maximal:
23.42 USD (20.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.04% (23.09 USD)
By Equity:
4.12% (5.31 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|9
|

|

|

|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|17
|

|

|

|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|949
|

|

|

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Aglobe-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.99 × 76
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.71 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.96 × 4762
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.17 × 12
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.80 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.10 × 77
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|3.80 × 70
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|4.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
FBS-Real
|5.78 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.87 × 15
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.02 × 62
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|6.85 × 91
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|7.65 × 168
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.69 × 177
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|8.68 × 127
|
Exness-MT5Real
|9.81 × 52
|
Swissquote-Server
|10.59 × 22
|
RoboForex-Pro
|16.85 × 13
Haven JPY Miner
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
142
USD
USD
3
100%
9
44%
41%
1.47
1.84
USD
USD
17%
1:500