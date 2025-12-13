SignalsSections
Teerathad Booranawisedkul

EA TRTEX

Teerathad Booranawisedkul
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 14%
FPMarketsSC-Live4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
28
Profit Trades:
28 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
2.47 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
36.63 USD (3 136 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (36.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.63 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.61
Trading activity:
62.20%
Max deposit load:
1.36%
Latest trade:
26 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
11 (39.29%)
Short Trades:
17 (60.71%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
1.31 USD
Average Profit:
1.31 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
13.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
3.19% (9.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 21
AUDCAD 7
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 22
AUDCAD 14
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.3K
AUDCAD 799
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.47 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.02 07:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.31 16:14
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of the 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 03:38
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 07:56
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 07:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 07:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 15.38% of days out of the 13 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 02:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.13 06:47
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.13 06:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.13 06:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.