SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AFFJ99EX
Anggun Budianto

AFFJ99EX

Anggun Budianto
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -61%
Exness-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
112
Profit Trades:
43 (38.39%)
Loss Trades:
69 (61.61%)
Best trade:
50.00 USD
Worst trade:
-50.13 USD
Gross Profit:
1 722.27 USD (1 722 273 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 114.32 USD (2 114 317 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (284.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
284.64 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
87.66%
Max deposit load:
10.30%
Latest trade:
21 minutes ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.34
Long Trades:
85 (75.89%)
Short Trades:
27 (24.11%)
Profit Factor:
0.81
Expected Payoff:
-3.50 USD
Average Profit:
40.05 USD
Average Loss:
-30.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-440.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-440.10 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-60.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 092.64 USD
Maximal:
1 161.50 USD (105.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
82.04% (1 161.50 USD)
By Equity:
5.14% (66.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 112
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm -392
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -392K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.00 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +284.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -440.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trading focuses on the XAUUSD pair using strict money management. Investors are required to follow the equity and lot master. If investors wish to increase their lot size, they must increase their equity balance.
No reviews
2025.12.13 06:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.13 04:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AFFJ99EX
30 USD per month
-61%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
4
100%
112
38%
88%
0.81
-3.50
USD
82%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.