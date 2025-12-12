- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Best trade:
201.15 USD
Worst trade:
-105.80 USD
Gross Profit:
795.51 USD (16 014 pips)
Gross Loss:
-509.80 USD (10 096 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (395.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
395.36 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
9.60%
Max deposit load:
5.31%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.92
Long Trades:
8 (88.89%)
Short Trades:
1 (11.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
31.75 USD
Average Profit:
198.88 USD
Average Loss:
-101.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-303.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-303.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
8.12%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
310.80 USD (9.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.23% (310.80 USD)
By Equity:
2.55% (89.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|286
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +201.15 USD
Worst trade: -106 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +395.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -303.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
LEBIH BAIK DIAM DARIPADA CARI-CARI MOMENT. MOMENT JANGAN DICARI TAPI DITUNGGU.
