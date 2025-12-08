SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / EA BLACK TAG 2
Abdullah Ahmed Amer Albokali

EA BLACK TAG 2

Abdullah Ahmed Amer Albokali
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 1%
TMFinancials-Server
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
22 (81.48%)
Loss Trades:
5 (18.52%)
Best trade:
75.19 USD
Worst trade:
-13.10 USD
Gross Profit:
411.49 USD (9 418 200 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60.30 USD (2 146 957 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (109.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
142.40 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.70
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
52 minutes
Recovery Factor:
26.81
Long Trades:
13 (48.15%)
Short Trades:
14 (51.85%)
Profit Factor:
6.82
Expected Payoff:
13.01 USD
Average Profit:
18.70 USD
Average Loss:
-12.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-13.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.10 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13.10 USD (1.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.f 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.f 351
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.f 7.3M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +75.19 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TMFinancials-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.10 16:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 15:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 14:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 13:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 12:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 19:38
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.08 19:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.08 19:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
