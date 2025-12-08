- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
22 (81.48%)
Loss Trades:
5 (18.52%)
Best trade:
43.92 USD
Worst trade:
-13.10 USD
Gross Profit:
306.66 USD (9 418 200 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54.70 USD (2 146 957 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (108.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
108.52 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.72
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
52 minutes
Recovery Factor:
19.23
Long Trades:
13 (48.15%)
Short Trades:
14 (51.85%)
Profit Factor:
5.61
Expected Payoff:
9.33 USD
Average Profit:
13.94 USD
Average Loss:
-10.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-13.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.10 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13.10 USD (1.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.f
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.f
|252
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.f
|7.3M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TMFinancials-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
