Trades:
20
Profit Trades:
8 (40.00%)
Loss Trades:
12 (60.00%)
Best trade:
137.74 USD
Worst trade:
-35.51 USD
Gross Profit:
352.81 USD (36 255 pips)
Gross Loss:
-146.00 USD (13 759 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (298.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
298.47 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
88.31%
Max deposit load:
4.86%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.15
Long Trades:
20 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.42
Expected Payoff:
10.34 USD
Average Profit:
44.10 USD
Average Loss:
-12.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-46.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-59.15 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
17.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
37.83 USD
Maximal:
96.19 USD (6.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.39% (96.15 USD)
By Equity:
16.39% (245.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|207
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|22K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +137.74 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +298.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.35 × 31
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29472
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
KT Gold Drift EA
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
299 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
2
100%
20
40%
88%
2.41
10.34
USD
USD
16%
1:500