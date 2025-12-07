SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Per year 500times
Zhengdong Gao

Per year 500times

Zhengdong Gao
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 87%
Bybit-Live-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
776
Profit Trades:
525 (67.65%)
Loss Trades:
251 (32.35%)
Best trade:
5.44 UST
Worst trade:
-26.60 UST
Gross Profit:
486.40 UST (29 651 pips)
Gross Loss:
-397.00 UST (24 860 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (5.13 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.12 UST (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
98.08%
Max deposit load:
25.78%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
91
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.02
Long Trades:
298 (38.40%)
Short Trades:
478 (61.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
0.12 UST
Average Profit:
0.93 UST
Average Loss:
-1.58 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-18.40 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.74 UST (2)
Monthly growth:
10.41%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.16 UST
Maximal:
44.23 UST (19.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.97% (43.81 UST)
By Equity:
49.34% (85.56 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 704
GBPUSD+ 42
XAUUSD+ 30
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 103
GBPUSD+ -1
XAUUSD+ -12
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 5.4K
GBPUSD+ 477
XAUUSD+ -1.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.44 UST
Worst trade: -27 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.13 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.40 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This strategy employs both long and short trading. It's the best trading system I've researched in the past 20 years. Trading is stable, with positions held continuously according to your set size. The system automatically recognizes daily profits and automatically takes a break. Furthermore, it always executes trades based on the logic of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. Welcome to subscribe and witness the miracle! I recommend setting a position of 0.01 lots for every $500 of initial capital.

To rent this EA, please contact TG: http://t.me/GZD8888


No reviews
2025.12.23 21:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 05:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 22:47
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 17:41
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 14:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 12:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.07 15:08
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.07 15:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.07 15:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 14:27 2025.12.07 14:27:21  

This strategy employs both long and short trading. It's the best trading system I've researched in 20 years, offering stable trading with permanent positions that trade continuously according to your set size. The system automatically recognizes daily profits and automatically takes a break. Furthermore, it always executes trades based on the logic of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. Welcome to subscribe and witness its wonders! I recommend setting it to 0.01 lots per $500 capital. To rent this EA, please contact Telegram: http://t.me/GZD8888. I recommend opening an account on the Bybit forex platform: https://partner.bybit.com/b/138159. After opening an account, you can contact me at http://t.me/GZD8888 to get the EA automated trading robot for free.

2025.12.07 14:26 2025.12.07 14:26:53  

该策略采取多空双向交易，这是我20年来研究以来最好的交易系统，交易稳定，持仓永久按照你的设置量不间断交易，系统会自动识别每天盈利自动休息，另外它永远按照赚多亏少的逻辑来执行交易。欢迎大家订阅见证奇迹，建议每500美元本金按0.01手设置 如需要租用此EA请联系TG: http://t.me/GZD8888 推荐外汇bybit平台开户：推荐外汇bybit平台开户：https ://partner.bybit.com/b/138159 开户后可以联系我http://t.me/GZD8888免费获取EA自动交易机器人

To see trades in realtime, please log in or register