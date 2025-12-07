SinyallerBölümler
Zhengdong Gao

Per year 500times

Zhengdong Gao
0 inceleme
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 81%
Bybit-Live-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
645
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
437 (67.75%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
208 (32.25%)
En iyi işlem:
3.66 UST
En kötü işlem:
-4.62 UST
Brüt kâr:
325.78 UST (18 838 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-244.43 UST (13 412 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (5.13 UST)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
8.50 UST (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.22
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.01%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
20
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.84
Alış işlemleri:
226 (35.04%)
Satış işlemleri:
419 (64.96%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.33
Beklenen getiri:
0.13 UST
Ortalama kâr:
0.75 UST
Ortalama zarar:
-1.18 UST
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-18.40 UST)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-18.40 UST (8)
Aylık büyüme:
81.47%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
21.16 UST
Maksimum:
21.16 UST (21.16%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
20.98% (20.98 UST)
Varlığa göre:
3.71% (6.73 UST)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 645
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD+ 81
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD+ 5.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3.66 UST
En kötü işlem: -5 UST
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +5.13 UST
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -18.40 UST

This strategy employs both long and short trading. It's the best trading system I've researched in the past 20 years. Trading is stable, with positions held continuously according to your set size. The system automatically recognizes daily profits and automatically takes a break. Furthermore, it always executes trades based on the logic of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. Welcome to subscribe and witness the miracle! I recommend setting a position of 0.01 lots for every $500 of initial capital.

To rent this EA, please contact TG: http://t.me/GZD8888


2025.12.07 15:08
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.07 15:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.07 15:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 14:27 2025.12.07 14:27:21  

2025.12.07 14:26 2025.12.07 14:26:53  

