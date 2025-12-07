- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|645
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD+
|81
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD+
|5.4K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Bybit-Live-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
This strategy employs both long and short trading. It's the best trading system I've researched in the past 20 years. Trading is stable, with positions held continuously according to your set size. The system automatically recognizes daily profits and automatically takes a break. Furthermore, it always executes trades based on the logic of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. Welcome to subscribe and witness the miracle! I recommend setting a position of 0.01 lots for every $500 of initial capital.
该策略采取多空双向交易，这是我20年来研究以来最好的交易系统，交易稳定，持仓永久按照你的设置量不间断交易，系统会自动识别每天盈利自动休息，另外它永远按照赚多亏少的逻辑来执行交易。欢迎大家订阅见证奇迹，建议每500美元本金按0.01手设置 如需要租用此EA请联系TG: http://t.me/GZD8888 推荐外汇bybit平台开户：推荐外汇bybit平台开户：https ://partner.bybit.com/b/138159 开户后可以联系我http://t.me/GZD8888免费获取EA自动交易机器人