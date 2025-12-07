SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Per year 500times
Zhengdong Gao

Per year 500times

Zhengdong Gao
0 recensioni
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 81%
Bybit-Live-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
645
Profit Trade:
437 (67.75%)
Loss Trade:
208 (32.25%)
Best Trade:
3.66 UST
Worst Trade:
-4.62 UST
Profitto lordo:
325.78 UST (18 838 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-244.43 UST (13 412 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (5.13 UST)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
8.50 UST (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.22
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.01%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.84
Long Trade:
226 (35.04%)
Short Trade:
419 (64.96%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.33
Profitto previsto:
0.13 UST
Profitto medio:
0.75 UST
Perdita media:
-1.18 UST
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-18.40 UST)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-18.40 UST (8)
Crescita mensile:
81.47%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
21.16 UST
Massimale:
21.16 UST (21.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
20.98% (20.98 UST)
Per equità:
3.71% (6.73 UST)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 645
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD+ 81
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD+ 5.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3.66 UST
Worst Trade: -5 UST
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5.13 UST
Massima perdita consecutiva: -18.40 UST

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Bybit-Live-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This strategy employs both long and short trading. It's the best trading system I've researched in the past 20 years. Trading is stable, with positions held continuously according to your set size. The system automatically recognizes daily profits and automatically takes a break. Furthermore, it always executes trades based on the logic of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. Welcome to subscribe and witness the miracle! I recommend setting a position of 0.01 lots for every $500 of initial capital.

To rent this EA, please contact TG: http://t.me/GZD8888


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.07 15:08
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.07 15:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.07 15:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 14:27 2025.12.07 14:27:21  

This strategy employs both long and short trading. It's the best trading system I've researched in 20 years, offering stable trading with permanent positions that trade continuously according to your set size. The system automatically recognizes daily profits and automatically takes a break. Furthermore, it always executes trades based on the logic of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. Welcome to subscribe and witness its wonders! I recommend setting it to 0.01 lots per $500 capital. To rent this EA, please contact Telegram: http://t.me/GZD8888. I recommend opening an account on the Bybit forex platform: https://partner.bybit.com/b/138159. After opening an account, you can contact me at http://t.me/GZD8888 to get the EA automated trading robot for free.

2025.12.07 14:26 2025.12.07 14:26:53  

该策略采取多空双向交易，这是我20年来研究以来最好的交易系统，交易稳定，持仓永久按照你的设置量不间断交易，系统会自动识别每天盈利自动休息，另外它永远按照赚多亏少的逻辑来执行交易。欢迎大家订阅见证奇迹，建议每500美元本金按0.01手设置 如需要租用此EA请联系TG: http://t.me/GZD8888 推荐外汇bybit平台开户：推荐外汇bybit平台开户：https ://partner.bybit.com/b/138159 开户后可以联系我http://t.me/GZD8888免费获取EA自动交易机器人

Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati