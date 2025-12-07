СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Per year 500times
Zhengdong Gao

Per year 500times

Zhengdong Gao
0 отзывов
Надежность
6 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 79%
Bybit-Live-2
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
791
Прибыльных трейдов:
528 (66.75%)
Убыточных трейдов:
263 (33.25%)
Лучший трейд:
5.44 UST
Худший трейд:
-26.60 UST
Общая прибыль:
497.83 UST (30 358 pips)
Общий убыток:
-413.86 UST (26 449 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
15 (5.13 UST)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
18.12 UST (11)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.16
Торговая активность:
98.08%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
43.03%
Последний трейд:
17 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
94
Ср. время удержания:
4 часа
Фактор восстановления:
1.90
Длинных трейдов:
300 (37.93%)
Коротких трейдов:
491 (62.07%)
Профит фактор:
1.20
Мат. ожидание:
0.11 UST
Средняя прибыль:
0.94 UST
Средний убыток:
-1.57 UST
Макс. серия проигрышей:
9 (-9.90 UST)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-26.74 UST (2)
Прирост в месяц:
2.14%
Алготрейдинг:
97%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
21.16 UST
Максимальная:
44.23 UST (19.67%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
24.97% (43.81 UST)
По эквити:
49.34% (85.56 UST)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 706
GBPUSD+ 44
XAUUSD+ 41
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD+ 99
GBPUSD+ 8
XAUUSD+ -22
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD+ 4.9K
GBPUSD+ 913
XAUUSD+ -1.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +5.44 UST
Худший трейд: -27 UST
Макс. серия выигрышей: 11
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +5.13 UST
Макс. убыток в серии: -9.90 UST

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Bybit-Live-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

This strategy employs both long and short trading. It's the best trading system I've researched in the past 20 years. Trading is stable, with positions held continuously according to your set size. The system automatically recognizes daily profits and automatically takes a break. Furthermore, it always executes trades based on the logic of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. Welcome to subscribe and witness the miracle! I recommend setting a position of 0.01 lots for every $500 of initial capital.

To rent this EA, please contact TG: http://t.me/GZD8888


Нет отзывов
2025.12.23 21:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 05:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 22:47
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 17:41
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 14:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 12:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.07 15:08
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.07 15:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.07 15:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 14:27 2025.12.07 14:27:21  

This strategy employs both long and short trading. It's the best trading system I've researched in 20 years, offering stable trading with permanent positions that trade continuously according to your set size. The system automatically recognizes daily profits and automatically takes a break. Furthermore, it always executes trades based on the logic of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. Welcome to subscribe and witness its wonders! I recommend setting it to 0.01 lots per $500 capital. To rent this EA, please contact Telegram: http://t.me/GZD8888. I recommend opening an account on the Bybit forex platform: https://partner.bybit.com/b/138159. After opening an account, you can contact me at http://t.me/GZD8888 to get the EA automated trading robot for free.

2025.12.07 14:26 2025.12.07 14:26:53  

该策略采取多空双向交易，这是我20年来研究以来最好的交易系统，交易稳定，持仓永久按照你的设置量不间断交易，系统会自动识别每天盈利自动休息，另外它永远按照赚多亏少的逻辑来执行交易。欢迎大家订阅见证奇迹，建议每500美元本金按0.01手设置 如需要租用此EA请联系TG: http://t.me/GZD8888 推荐外汇bybit平台开户：推荐外汇bybit平台开户：https ://partner.bybit.com/b/138159 开户后可以联系我http://t.me/GZD8888免费获取EA自动交易机器人

Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика