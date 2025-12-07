SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Per year 500times
Zhengdong Gao

Per year 500times

Zhengdong Gao
0 avis
4 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 81%
Bybit-Live-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
645
Bénéfice trades:
437 (67.75%)
Perte trades:
208 (32.25%)
Meilleure transaction:
3.66 UST
Pire transaction:
-4.62 UST
Bénéfice brut:
325.78 UST (18 838 pips)
Perte brute:
-244.43 UST (13 412 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (5.13 UST)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
8.50 UST (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.22
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.01%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.84
Longs trades:
226 (35.04%)
Courts trades:
419 (64.96%)
Facteur de profit:
1.33
Rendement attendu:
0.13 UST
Bénéfice moyen:
0.75 UST
Perte moyenne:
-1.18 UST
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-18.40 UST)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-18.40 UST (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
81.47%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
21.16 UST
Maximal:
21.16 UST (21.16%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
20.98% (20.98 UST)
Par fonds propres:
3.71% (6.73 UST)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 645
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 81
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 5.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Bybit-Live-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

This strategy employs both long and short trading. It's the best trading system I've researched in the past 20 years. Trading is stable, with positions held continuously according to your set size. The system automatically recognizes daily profits and automatically takes a break. Furthermore, it always executes trades based on the logic of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. Welcome to subscribe and witness the miracle! I recommend setting a position of 0.01 lots for every $500 of initial capital.

To rent this EA, please contact TG: http://t.me/GZD8888


Aucun avis
2025.12.07 14:27 2025.12.07 14:27:21  

This strategy employs both long and short trading. It's the best trading system I've researched in 20 years, offering stable trading with permanent positions that trade continuously according to your set size. The system automatically recognizes daily profits and automatically takes a break. Furthermore, it always executes trades based on the logic of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. Welcome to subscribe and witness its wonders! I recommend setting it to 0.01 lots per $500 capital. To rent this EA, please contact Telegram: http://t.me/GZD8888. I recommend opening an account on the Bybit forex platform: https://partner.bybit.com/b/138159. After opening an account, you can contact me at http://t.me/GZD8888 to get the EA automated trading robot for free.

2025.12.07 14:26 2025.12.07 14:26:53  

该策略采取多空双向交易，这是我20年来研究以来最好的交易系统，交易稳定，持仓永久按照你的设置量不间断交易，系统会自动识别每天盈利自动休息，另外它永远按照赚多亏少的逻辑来执行交易。欢迎大家订阅见证奇迹，建议每500美元本金按0.01手设置 如需要租用此EA请联系TG: http://t.me/GZD8888 推荐外汇bybit平台开户：推荐外汇bybit平台开户：https ://partner.bybit.com/b/138159 开户后可以联系我http://t.me/GZD8888免费获取EA自动交易机器人

