- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
40 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
4.88 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
29.74 USD (12 528 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (29.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.74 USD (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.61
Trading activity:
98.36%
Max deposit load:
0.71%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
40 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.74 USD
Average Profit:
0.74 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
1.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.03% (15.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY.fx
|40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY.fx
|30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY.fx
|13K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.88 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 40
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-Europe.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Trading GBP/JPY
Recommended initial deposit is 2000 USD and 20 USD for cent accounts.
Leverage: 500
Disclaimer:
Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
Subscribe to my signal under your responsibility.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
3
100%
40
100%
98%
n/a
0.74
USD
USD
1%
1:500