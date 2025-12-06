- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
7 (70.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (30.00%)
Best trade:
1.71 USD
Worst trade:
-6.35 USD
Gross Profit:
8.26 USD (1 130 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.96 USD (1 406 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (4.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.16 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
46.42%
Max deposit load:
30.69%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
1 (10.00%)
Short Trades:
9 (90.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.69
Expected Payoff:
-0.37 USD
Average Profit:
1.18 USD
Average Loss:
-3.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-6.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.35 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-25.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.70 USD
Maximal:
9.55 USD (46.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.63% (9.55 USD)
By Equity:
35.59% (6.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|4
|GBPCAD
|3
|NZDUSD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCAD
|4
|GBPCAD
|-3
|NZDUSD
|1
|AUDCAD
|2
|EURUSD
|-6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCAD
|499
|GBPCAD
|-442
|NZDUSD
|60
|AUDCAD
|243
|EURUSD
|-636
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.71 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 7
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|0.00 × 3
|
XMMena-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.06 × 66
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.09 × 69
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.11 × 117
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.16 × 56
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.30 × 20
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.43 × 14
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.47 × 30
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.47 × 19
|
XMGlobal-MT5 11
|0.48 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.82 × 106
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.29 × 45
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|1.56 × 781
|
FBS-Real
|3.19 × 16
View the information, leave some time, and then withdraw your money.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-25%
0
0
USD
USD
11
USD
USD
2
0%
10
70%
46%
0.69
-0.37
USD
USD
47%
1:500