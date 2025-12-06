The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-MT5 13 0.00 × 1 XMGlobal-MT5 14 0.00 × 1 itexsys-Platform 0.00 × 7 XMGlobal-MT5 8 0.00 × 3 XMGlobal-MT5 6 0.00 × 1 XMGlobal-MT5 5 0.00 × 3 XMMena-MT5 0.00 × 2 XMGlobal-MT5 12 0.00 × 4 OctaFX-Real 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 8 Exness-MT5Real 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 TitanFX-MT5-01 0.06 × 66 Exness-MT5Real2 0.09 × 69 Alpari-MT5 0.11 × 117 KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server 0.16 × 56 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.30 × 20 Ava-Real 1-MT5 0.43 × 14 Tickmill-Live 0.47 × 30 XMGlobal-MT5 0.47 × 19 XMGlobal-MT5 11 0.48 × 23 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.82 × 106 ICMarketsSC-MT5 1.29 × 45 XMGlobal-MT5 2 1.56 × 781 FBS-Real 3.19 × 16 5 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor