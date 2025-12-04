- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
4 (30.76%)
Loss Trades:
9 (69.23%)
Best trade:
119.70 USD
Worst trade:
-105.40 USD
Gross Profit:
475.25 USD (15 928 pips)
Gross Loss:
-639.64 USD (19 148 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (238.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
238.66 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
16.92%
Max deposit load:
0.63%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.41
Long Trades:
11 (84.62%)
Short Trades:
2 (15.38%)
Profit Factor:
0.74
Expected Payoff:
-12.65 USD
Average Profit:
118.81 USD
Average Loss:
-71.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-397.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-397.15 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-3.26%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
397.15 USD
Maximal:
397.15 USD (7.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.87% (397.15 USD)
By Equity:
1.17% (56.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-164
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3.2K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +119.70 USD
Worst trade: -105 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +238.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -397.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
USD
4.9K
USD
USD
3
0%
13
30%
17%
0.74
-12.65
USD
USD
8%
1:200