Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
27 (93.10%)
Loss Trades:
2 (6.90%)
Best trade:
0.73 USD
Worst trade:
-3.02 USD
Gross Profit:
15.05 USD (1 605 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.03 USD (577 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (11.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.58 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
8.32%
Max deposit load:
5.95%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.44
Long Trades:
19 (65.52%)
Short Trades:
10 (34.48%)
Profit Factor:
2.14
Expected Payoff:
0.28 USD
Average Profit:
0.56 USD
Average Loss:
-3.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.02 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
3.29 USD (5.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.82% (3.25 USD)
By Equity:
5.32% (2.97 USD)
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|29
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|8
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Best trade: +0.73 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.02 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.28 × 421
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.29 × 7
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 103
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.48 × 138
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.50 × 1723
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.53 × 459
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.56 × 2067
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 87
No reviews
