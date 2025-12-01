- Growth
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
6 (54.54%)
Loss Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Best trade:
11.19 USD
Worst trade:
-5.56 USD
Gross Profit:
20.40 USD (1 203 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.76 USD (1 927 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (1.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.19 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
32.71%
Max deposit load:
27.69%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.48
Long Trades:
2 (18.18%)
Short Trades:
9 (81.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
0.42 USD
Average Profit:
3.40 USD
Average Loss:
-3.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-9.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.61 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.24%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.46 USD
Maximal:
9.61 USD (8.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.61% (9.61 USD)
By Equity:
43.39% (48.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|8
|EURCHF
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|4
|EURCHF
|1
|EURJPY
|-1
|EURGBP
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-681
|EURCHF
|90
|EURJPY
|-177
|EURGBP
|44
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Best trade: +11.19 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Longhorn-Real2
|0.00 × 53
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 33
|
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
|0.00 × 25
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 5
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.07 × 45
|
Exness-Real33
|0.24 × 71
|
Exness-Real16
|0.50 × 948
|
OctaFX-Real7
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.91 × 110
|
OctaFX-Real8
|1.11 × 942
|
OctaFX-Real10
|1.14 × 894
|
OctaFX-Real9
|1.15 × 847
No reviews
