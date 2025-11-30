SignalsSections
Tran Ngoc Han

Golden Bug 91

Tran Ngoc Han
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 -44%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
267
Profit Trades:
108 (40.44%)
Loss Trades:
159 (59.55%)
Best trade:
26.66 USD
Worst trade:
-38.59 USD
Gross Profit:
1 851.15 USD (559 661 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 200.39 USD (650 688 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (103.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
103.21 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
20.04%
Max deposit load:
29.27%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
65
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.88
Long Trades:
161 (60.30%)
Short Trades:
106 (39.70%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-1.31 USD
Average Profit:
17.14 USD
Average Loss:
-13.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-154.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-154.77 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-44.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
373.05 USD
Maximal:
395.35 USD (48.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.73% (395.35 USD)
By Equity:
4.47% (31.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 267
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm -349
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -91K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.66 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +103.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -154.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
