- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
21 (91.30%)
Loss Trades:
2 (8.70%)
Best trade:
1.81 USD
Worst trade:
-1.36 USD
Gross Profit:
13.87 USD (7 219 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.28 USD (1 138 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (7.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.97 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.77
Trading activity:
1.79%
Max deposit load:
97.04%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.52
Long Trades:
23 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.08
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
0.66 USD
Average Loss:
-1.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.36 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.36 USD (1.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.21% (1.36 USD)
By Equity:
19.43% (20.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|23
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
Best trade: +1.81 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|36.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|46.43 × 138
Rose Gold EA default low frequency mode
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
USD
112
USD
USD
6
100%
23
91%
2%
6.08
0.50
USD
USD
19%
1:200