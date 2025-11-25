SignalsSections
Erhan Karayigit

The Dominator EA

Erhan Karayigit
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
112
Profit Trades:
57 (50.89%)
Loss Trades:
55 (49.11%)
Best trade:
88.77 USD
Worst trade:
-69.85 USD
Gross Profit:
932.14 USD (12 466 pips)
Gross Loss:
-770.92 USD (79 600 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (33.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
151.64 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
10.79%
Max deposit load:
31.04%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.23
Long Trades:
70 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
42 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
1.44 USD
Average Profit:
16.35 USD
Average Loss:
-14.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-39.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-126.82 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
15.55%
Annual Forecast:
188.68%
Algo trading:
69%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.70 USD
Maximal:
130.85 USD (17.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.45% (101.52 USD)
By Equity:
2.56% (26.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 51
AUDUSD 15
USDCAD 12
GOLD 8
GBPUSD 7
NZDUSD 6
USDCHF 6
USDJPY 6
BITCOIN 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 90
AUDUSD -12
USDCAD 11
GOLD 64
GBPUSD -3
NZDUSD 7
USDCHF -20
USDJPY 31
BITCOIN -7
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 659
AUDUSD 140
USDCAD 323
GOLD 2.9K
GBPUSD 199
NZDUSD 371
USDCHF -461
USDJPY 344
BITCOIN -72K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +88.77 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -39.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5 Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
6.00 × 4
FxPro-MT5
6.02 × 12218
No reviews
2025.11.26 16:44
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.88% of days out of 228 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
