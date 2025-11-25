- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
273
Profit Trades:
139 (50.91%)
Loss Trades:
134 (49.08%)
Best trade:
65.30 USD
Worst trade:
-24.82 USD
Gross Profit:
1 075.70 USD (1 159 943 pips)
Gross Loss:
-925.22 USD (977 134 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (71.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
71.92 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
55.56%
Max deposit load:
31.53%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
153 (56.04%)
Short Trades:
120 (43.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.55 USD
Average Profit:
7.74 USD
Average Loss:
-6.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-31.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-130.67 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
3.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
132.85 USD
Maximal:
133.53 USD (2.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.60% (130.91 USD)
By Equity:
0.83% (41.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|227
|BTCUSD
|37
|GBPUSD
|6
|EURUSD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|177
|BTCUSD
|-4
|GBPUSD
|-14
|EURUSD
|-8
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|BTCUSD
|172K
|GBPUSD
|-1.3K
|EURUSD
|-763
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +65.30 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +71.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FivePercentOnline-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Operações em M15 no XAUUSD/OURO e H1 no BTCUSD
No reviews
