Zaiyong Zhang

EA World peace MT5

Zaiyong Zhang
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 38 USD per month
growth since 2025 -24%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
46
Profit Trades:
19 (41.30%)
Loss Trades:
27 (58.70%)
Best trade:
42.08 USD
Worst trade:
-40.85 USD
Gross Profit:
279.15 USD (2 426 759 pips)
Gross Loss:
-450.04 USD (2 368 909 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (27.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.08 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.19
Trading activity:
64.67%
Max deposit load:
7.66%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.76
Long Trades:
23 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
23 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.62
Expected Payoff:
-3.72 USD
Average Profit:
14.69 USD
Average Loss:
-16.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-124.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-124.75 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-24.44%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
170.89 USD
Maximal:
223.66 USD (29.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.75% (223.66 USD)
By Equity:
5.73% (34.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 38
XAUUSD 7
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -56
XAUUSD -90
GBPUSD -25
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 61K
XAUUSD -3K
GBPUSD -165
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.08 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -124.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 69
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.25 × 8
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 226
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5585
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
Exness-MT5Real8
0.80 × 873
131 more...
Our EA is characterized by stability, low withdrawal, strong and stable profitability. Our team members include many top talents in the world, including 10 financial postdocs, 8 experts and professors, and more than 20 professional and technical personnel. The team's aim is to serve everyone sincerely, make users feel at ease and make customers feel comfortable and steadfast.
No reviews
2025.12.18 16:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.05 04:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 18:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 17:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 02:31
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 02:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 02:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
