- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
7
Profit Trade:
4 (57.14%)
Loss Trade:
3 (42.86%)
Best Trade:
40.68 USD
Worst Trade:
-23.52 USD
Profitto lordo:
71.19 USD (557 989 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-32.75 USD (313 200 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (30.12 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
40.68 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.49%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.63
Long Trade:
5 (71.43%)
Short Trade:
2 (28.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.17
Profitto previsto:
5.49 USD
Profitto medio:
17.80 USD
Perdita media:
-10.92 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-9.23 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-23.52 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
5.50%
Algo trading:
57%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
23.13 USD
Massimale:
23.52 USD (3.36%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
3.16% (23.30 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|6
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|38
|XAUUSD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|245K
|XAUUSD
|39
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +40.68 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +30.12 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.23 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 29
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Dukascopy-live-mt5-1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.94 × 16
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3421
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 452
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.40 × 234
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.46 × 13
Our EA is characterized by stability, low withdrawal, strong and stable profitability. Our team members include many top talents in the world, including 10 financial postdocs, 8 experts and professors, and more than 20 professional and technical personnel. The team's aim is to serve everyone sincerely, make users feel at ease and make customers feel comfortable and steadfast.
