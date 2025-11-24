SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / EA World peace MT5
Zaiyong Zhang

EA World peace MT5

Zaiyong Zhang
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 38 USD al mese
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
7
Profit Trade:
4 (57.14%)
Loss Trade:
3 (42.86%)
Best Trade:
40.68 USD
Worst Trade:
-23.52 USD
Profitto lordo:
71.19 USD (557 989 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-32.75 USD (313 200 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (30.12 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
40.68 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.49%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.63
Long Trade:
5 (71.43%)
Short Trade:
2 (28.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.17
Profitto previsto:
5.49 USD
Profitto medio:
17.80 USD
Perdita media:
-10.92 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-9.23 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-23.52 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
5.50%
Algo trading:
57%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
23.13 USD
Massimale:
23.52 USD (3.36%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
3.16% (23.30 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 6
XAUUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 38
XAUUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 245K
XAUUSD 39
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +40.68 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +30.12 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.23 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 29
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Dukascopy-live-mt5-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
Exness-MT5Real3
0.94 × 16
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3421
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 452
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.40 × 234
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.46 × 13
97 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Our EA is characterized by stability, low withdrawal, strong and stable profitability. Our team members include many top talents in the world, including 10 financial postdocs, 8 experts and professors, and more than 20 professional and technical personnel. The team's aim is to serve everyone sincerely, make users feel at ease and make customers feel comfortable and steadfast.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.24 02:31
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 02:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 02:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
EA World peace MT5
38USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
738
USD
1
57%
7
57%
100%
2.17
5.49
USD
3%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.