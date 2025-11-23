- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
10 (90.90%)
Loss Trades:
1 (9.09%)
Best trade:
34.58 USD
Worst trade:
-1.78 USD
Gross Profit:
130.80 USD (2 831 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5.28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (130.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
130.80 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.12
Trading activity:
32.61%
Max deposit load:
1.01%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
32.94
Long Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Short Trades:
7 (63.64%)
Profit Factor:
24.77
Expected Payoff:
11.41 USD
Average Profit:
13.08 USD
Average Loss:
-5.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.78 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.81 USD
Maximal:
3.81 USD (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (1.12 USD)
By Equity:
1.16% (99.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|4
|GBPCAD
|4
|AUDCAD
|3
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD
|50
|GBPCAD
|39
|AUDCAD
|37
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD
|1.3K
|GBPCAD
|1.2K
|AUDCAD
|321
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 13
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.40 × 113
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.43 × 240
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.50 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.92 × 309
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.00 × 207
|
VantageFX-Live
|1.97 × 30
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.99 × 238
|
DerivSVG-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.09 × 766
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.10 × 669
Improve
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
8.7K
USD
USD
3
100%
11
90%
33%
24.77
11.41
USD
USD
1%
1:500