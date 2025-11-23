- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
876
Profit Trades:
654 (74.65%)
Loss Trades:
222 (25.34%)
Best trade:
104.97 USD
Worst trade:
-109.67 USD
Gross Profit:
7 438.62 USD (4 250 969 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 795.90 USD (3 232 765 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (89.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
380.91 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
47.90%
Max deposit load:
12.23%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
135
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.97
Long Trades:
553 (63.13%)
Short Trades:
323 (36.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
3.02 USD
Average Profit:
11.37 USD
Average Loss:
-21.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-442.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-442.32 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
48.20%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
442.32 USD (5.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.72% (442.32 USD)
By Equity:
23.31% (1 777.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|876
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +104.97 USD
Worst trade: -110 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +89.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -442.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
44 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
USD
8.1K
USD
USD
5
0%
876
74%
48%
1.55
3.02
USD
USD
23%
1:500