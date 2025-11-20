- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
80
Profit Trades:
43 (53.75%)
Loss Trades:
37 (46.25%)
Best trade:
24.60 USD
Worst trade:
-9.10 USD
Gross Profit:
127.87 USD (32 789 pips)
Gross Loss:
-65.95 USD (39 905 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (17.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.75 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
30.97%
Max deposit load:
97.94%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.16
Long Trades:
58 (72.50%)
Short Trades:
22 (27.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
0.77 USD
Average Profit:
2.97 USD
Average Loss:
-1.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-19.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.61 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
71.02%
Algo trading:
35%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.32 USD
Maximal:
19.61 USD (15.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.23% (19.61 USD)
By Equity:
14.25% (13.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|Bra50
|48
|EURUSD
|8
|USDJPY
|8
|GBPUSD
|6
|META.US
|3
|MSFT.US
|3
|AAPL.US
|2
|HKInd
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|Bra50
|44
|EURUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|-1
|GBPUSD
|14
|META.US
|-1
|MSFT.US
|6
|AAPL.US
|-1
|HKInd
|-2
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|Bra50
|3.5K
|EURUSD
|-56
|USDJPY
|-399
|GBPUSD
|317
|META.US
|-3.8K
|MSFT.US
|-61
|AAPL.US
|-3.1K
|HKInd
|-3.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.60 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesCorp-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Valutrades-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.09 × 188
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.17 × 171
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|0.33 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.46 × 82
|
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
|0.73 × 11
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.75 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real
|1.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.02 × 145
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|1.29 × 31779
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
Just2Trade-MT5
|1.50 × 6
|
ActivTradesMarkets-Server
|1.63 × 49
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.21 × 28
|
RoboForex-Pro
|2.44 × 75
Conta especial.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
62%
0
0
USD
USD
162
USD
USD
5
35%
80
53%
31%
1.93
0.77
USD
USD
15%
1:200