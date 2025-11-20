The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesCorp-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-MT5 0.00 × 1 StriforSVG-Live 0.00 × 6 Exness-MT5Real5 0.00 × 14 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 3 Darwinex-Live 0.00 × 3 SMCapitalMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 3 FPMarkets-Live 0.00 × 2 Valutrades-Live 0.00 × 3 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ValutradesSeychelles-Live 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.09 × 188 AdmiralsGroup-Live 0.17 × 171 GBEbrokers-LIVE 0.33 × 3 AdmiralMarkets-Live 0.46 × 82 TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2 0.73 × 11 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 0.75 × 20 Exness-MT5Real 1.00 × 1 Ava-Real 1-MT5 1.00 × 6 ICMarkets-MT5 1.02 × 145 ActivTradesCorp-Server 1.29 × 31779 TickmillUK-Live 1.33 × 3 Just2Trade-MT5 1.50 × 6 ActivTradesMarkets-Server 1.63 × 49 GOMarketsMU-Live 2.21 × 28 RoboForex-Pro 2.44 × 75 10 more...