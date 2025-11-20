SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Eternal Soul
HITESH ARORA

Eternal Soul

HITESH ARORA
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 11%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
170
Profit Trades:
80 (47.05%)
Loss Trades:
90 (52.94%)
Best trade:
13.09 USD
Worst trade:
-6.27 USD
Gross Profit:
300.05 USD (42 353 pips)
Gross Loss:
-188.96 USD (25 403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (52.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
52.53 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
65.67%
Max deposit load:
69.39%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.97
Long Trades:
106 (62.35%)
Short Trades:
64 (37.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
0.65 USD
Average Profit:
3.75 USD
Average Loss:
-2.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-27.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.95 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
6.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.40 USD
Maximal:
27.95 USD (2.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.79% (27.95 USD)
By Equity:
0.90% (9.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPNZD 39
GBPAUD 30
GBPCAD 14
CHFJPY 12
EURUSD 11
GBPUSD 11
EURCHF 9
USDJPY 7
EURGBP 6
EURNZD 6
AUDNZD 5
USDCHF 5
CADCHF 3
GBPJPY 2
USDCAD 2
EURAUD 2
NZDJPY 2
EURJPY 1
GBPCHF 1
NZDUSD 1
NZDCHF 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 48
GBPAUD 26
GBPCAD 16
CHFJPY 13
EURUSD 17
GBPUSD -18
EURCHF 15
USDJPY 25
EURGBP -12
EURNZD -19
AUDNZD -3
USDCHF 28
CADCHF 8
GBPJPY -5
USDCAD -5
EURAUD -5
NZDJPY -6
EURJPY -3
GBPCHF -6
NZDUSD -3
NZDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD 9K
GBPAUD 4.4K
GBPCAD 2.4K
CHFJPY 2.1K
EURUSD 1.7K
GBPUSD -1.7K
EURCHF 1.5K
USDJPY 3.7K
EURGBP -915
EURNZD -3.2K
AUDNZD -542
USDCHF 2.2K
CADCHF 674
GBPJPY -761
USDCAD -730
EURAUD -717
NZDJPY -927
EURJPY -454
GBPCHF -465
NZDUSD -275
NZDCHF 62
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.09 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 5
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 8
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.13 × 16
ICMarkets-Live07
0.30 × 186
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
ICMarkets-Live10
0.44 × 27
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.46 × 474
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.50 × 126
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.53 × 150
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.53 × 17
TickmillUK-Live03
0.56 × 63
ICMarkets-Live09
0.58 × 192
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.60 × 43
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.63 × 16
Monex-Server2
0.63 × 49
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 357
ICMarkets-Live06
0.69 × 407
196 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Eternal Soul is a disciplined, momentum-aligned trading approach designed to capture clean directional moves while maintaining tight risk control.
The strategy follows a profit-only scaling model — positions are added only when the market moves in favour, never into drawdown.
Losses are cut early, and total risk on the account is kept extremely controlled.

Core Principles

 No adding into loss: Every new position is opened only when the previous entry is already in profit.
 Early risk removal: Losing positions are closed quickly, keeping maximum account floating drawdown within 1–2%.
 Reverse-grid in profit: Positions scale in the direction of strength, allowing the system to compound winners.


For fund management or queries: WhatsApp us at +91 7760622266

No reviews
2025.12.17 21:57
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 14:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Eternal Soul
35 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
7
100%
170
47%
66%
1.58
0.65
USD
3%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.