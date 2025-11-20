- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|39
|GBPAUD
|30
|GBPCAD
|14
|CHFJPY
|12
|EURUSD
|11
|GBPUSD
|11
|EURCHF
|9
|USDJPY
|7
|EURGBP
|6
|EURNZD
|6
|AUDNZD
|5
|USDCHF
|5
|CADCHF
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|48
|GBPAUD
|26
|GBPCAD
|16
|CHFJPY
|13
|EURUSD
|17
|GBPUSD
|-18
|EURCHF
|15
|USDJPY
|25
|EURGBP
|-12
|EURNZD
|-19
|AUDNZD
|-3
|USDCHF
|28
|CADCHF
|8
|GBPJPY
|-5
|USDCAD
|-5
|EURAUD
|-5
|NZDJPY
|-6
|EURJPY
|-3
|GBPCHF
|-6
|NZDUSD
|-3
|NZDCHF
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|9K
|GBPAUD
|4.4K
|GBPCAD
|2.4K
|CHFJPY
|2.1K
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|-1.7K
|EURCHF
|1.5K
|USDJPY
|3.7K
|EURGBP
|-915
|EURNZD
|-3.2K
|AUDNZD
|-542
|USDCHF
|2.2K
|CADCHF
|674
|GBPJPY
|-761
|USDCAD
|-730
|EURAUD
|-717
|NZDJPY
|-927
|EURJPY
|-454
|GBPCHF
|-465
|NZDUSD
|-275
|NZDCHF
|62
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 1
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|0.00 × 8
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.13 × 16
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.30 × 186
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.38 × 78
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.40 × 25
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.44 × 27
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.46 × 474
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.50 × 126
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.53 × 150
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.53 × 17
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.56 × 63
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.58 × 192
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.60 × 43
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.63 × 16
|
Monex-Server2
|0.63 × 49
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.67 × 357
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.69 × 407
Eternal Soul is a disciplined, momentum-aligned trading approach designed to capture clean directional moves while maintaining tight risk control.
The strategy follows a profit-only scaling model — positions are added only when the market moves in favour, never into drawdown.
Losses are cut early, and total risk on the account is kept extremely controlled.
Core Principles
✅ No adding into loss: Every new position is opened only when the previous entry is already in profit.
✅ Early risk removal: Losing positions are closed quickly, keeping maximum account floating drawdown within 1–2%.
✅ Reverse-grid in profit: Positions scale in the direction of strength, allowing the system to compound winners.
For fund management or queries: WhatsApp us at +91 7760622266
USD
USD
USD