Trades:
54
Profit Trades:
19 (35.18%)
Loss Trades:
35 (64.81%)
Best trade:
49.57 USD
Worst trade:
-51.28 USD
Gross Profit:
771.50 USD (68 435 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 099.64 USD (91 994 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (223.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
223.37 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.16
Trading activity:
98.35%
Max deposit load:
13.82%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.55
Long Trades:
33 (61.11%)
Short Trades:
21 (38.89%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-6.08 USD
Average Profit:
40.61 USD
Average Loss:
-31.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-520.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-520.96 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-10.56%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
472.40 USD
Maximal:
600.98 USD (19.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.21% (600.98 USD)
By Equity:
4.29% (120.03 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|39
|EURJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-252
|EURJPY
|-38
|AUDJPY
|-3
|NZDJPY
|57
|AUDUSD
|-16
|USDCAD
|-20
|CADJPY
|-35
|CHFJPY
|-17
|USDJPY
|39
|GBPJPY
|-17
|USDCHF
|-25
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-23K
|EURJPY
|-1K
|AUDJPY
|0
|NZDJPY
|1.9K
|AUDUSD
|-300
|USDCAD
|-499
|CADJPY
|-1K
|CHFJPY
|-500
|USDJPY
|2.1K
|GBPJPY
|-500
|USDCHF
|-350
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.57 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +223.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -520.96 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 11
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
For monitoring purpose only. Do not subscribe.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
-11%
0
0
USD
USD
2.9K
USD
USD
5
0%
54
35%
98%
0.70
-6.08
USD
USD
19%
1:50