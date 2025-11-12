- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
28
Profit Trades:
21 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
7 (25.00%)
Best trade:
266.60 USD
Worst trade:
-109.92 USD
Gross Profit:
1 294.03 USD (6 133 pips)
Gross Loss:
-324.39 USD (1 873 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (432.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
432.45 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
0.12%
Max deposit load:
26.26%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.82
Long Trades:
9 (32.14%)
Short Trades:
19 (67.86%)
Profit Factor:
3.99
Expected Payoff:
34.63 USD
Average Profit:
61.62 USD
Average Loss:
-46.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-109.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-109.92 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
29.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
109.92 USD (3.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.28% (109.92 USD)
By Equity:
17.81% (585.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|28
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|970
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.3K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +266.60 USD
Worst trade: -110 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +432.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -109.92 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5915
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.81 × 177
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.02 × 823
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
USD
4.1K
USD
USD
6
100%
28
75%
0%
3.98
34.63
USD
USD
18%
1:500