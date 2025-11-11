- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
22 (41.50%)
Loss Trades:
31 (58.49%)
Best trade:
149.00 USD
Worst trade:
-120.39 USD
Gross Profit:
2 295.54 USD (90 712 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 382.49 USD (112 828 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (492.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
492.68 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
68.09%
Max deposit load:
1.29%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.07
Long Trades:
39 (73.58%)
Short Trades:
14 (26.42%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-1.64 USD
Average Profit:
104.34 USD
Average Loss:
-76.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-798.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-798.44 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-5.46%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
643.83 USD
Maximal:
1 237.62 USD (48.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.72% (1 237.62 USD)
By Equity:
8.62% (165.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|53
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-87
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-22K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +149.00 USD
Worst trade: -120 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +492.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -798.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Signals made for low risk taker
No reviews
