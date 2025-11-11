SignalsSections
Yong Lian Ning

My521

Yong Lian Ning
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -11%
MingTakInternational-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
201
Profit Trades:
144 (71.64%)
Loss Trades:
57 (28.36%)
Best trade:
995.59 USD
Worst trade:
-772.08 USD
Gross Profit:
4 292.72 USD (101 217 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 515.70 USD (102 791 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (267.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
995.59 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
39.79%
Max deposit load:
33.18%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.14
Long Trades:
133 (66.17%)
Short Trades:
68 (33.83%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-1.11 USD
Average Profit:
29.81 USD
Average Loss:
-79.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-639.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-772.08 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-9.76%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
524.88 USD
Maximal:
1 542.35 USD (74.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
67.36% (1 399.74 USD)
By Equity:
51.92% (534.20 USD)

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MingTakInternational-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

趋势策略xxi'tong
No reviews
2025.12.09 09:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 14:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 11:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 16:21
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 12:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 08:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 11:59
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 14 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 07:36
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.14 06:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 06:25
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 11 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 06:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.13 22:03
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 09:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.11 09:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 02:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 02:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
