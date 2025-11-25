The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5 0.00 × 1 DutchRateLtd-Live 0.00 × 8 Exness-MT5Real7 0.36 × 551 FusionMarkets-Live 1.20 × 130 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 1.28 × 25 Exness-MT5Real8 1.81 × 259 FPMarkets-Live 1.83 × 71 BlueberryMarkets-Live 2.31 × 32 EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1 2.65 × 139 ICMarketsSC-MT5 2.75 × 487 BlackBullMarkets-Live 2.92 × 13 TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN 2.96 × 114 StriforLLC-Live 3.00 × 5 FXOpen-MT5 3.09 × 216 Exness-MT5Real3 3.09 × 208 RoboForex-ECN 3.40 × 15 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 3.97 × 258 Alpari-Real01 4.14 × 22 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 4.14 × 1280 VantageInternational-Live 4.70 × 932 Aglobe-Live 5.00 × 1 FXFlatMT5-LiveServer 6.23 × 47 Hankotrade-Live 6.33 × 241 Deriv-Server 6.36 × 149 ICMarkets-MT5-2 6.42 × 48 19 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor