- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
176
Profit Trades:
156 (88.63%)
Loss Trades:
20 (11.36%)
Best trade:
20.20 USD
Worst trade:
-47.79 USD
Gross Profit:
432.24 USD (157 795 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136.55 USD (8 345 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (63.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.21 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
45.39%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
73
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
6.16
Long Trades:
112 (63.64%)
Short Trades:
64 (36.36%)
Profit Factor:
3.17
Expected Payoff:
1.68 USD
Average Profit:
2.77 USD
Average Loss:
-6.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.79 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.99%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.14 USD
Maximal:
47.99 USD (3.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.06% (48.49 USD)
By Equity:
36.07% (401.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|HK50
|88
|AUDCAD
|33
|AUDCHF
|25
|EURAUD
|17
|EURCHF
|12
|AUDUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|HK50
|119
|AUDCAD
|88
|AUDCHF
|19
|EURAUD
|37
|EURCHF
|50
|AUDUSD
|-12
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|HK50
|132K
|AUDCAD
|8K
|AUDCHF
|1.5K
|EURAUD
|4.1K
|EURCHF
|4K
|AUDUSD
|-239
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.20 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.48 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
DutchRateLtd-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.36 × 551
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.20 × 130
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.28 × 25
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.81 × 259
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.83 × 71
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|2.31 × 32
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|2.65 × 139
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.75 × 487
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.92 × 13
|
TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN
|2.96 × 114
|
StriforLLC-Live
|3.00 × 5
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.09 × 216
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|3.09 × 208
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.40 × 15
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.97 × 258
|
Alpari-Real01
|4.14 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.14 × 1280
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.70 × 932
|
Aglobe-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
|6.23 × 47
|
Hankotrade-Live
|6.33 × 241
|
Deriv-Server
|6.36 × 149
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|6.42 × 48
有马丁，风险大，不要订阅。
