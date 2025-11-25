SignalsSections
Yi Zi Tong

LuoLuoV1

Yi Zi Tong
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 60 USD per month
growth since 2025 26%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
176
Profit Trades:
156 (88.63%)
Loss Trades:
20 (11.36%)
Best trade:
20.20 USD
Worst trade:
-47.79 USD
Gross Profit:
432.24 USD (157 795 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136.55 USD (8 345 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (63.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.21 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
45.39%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
73
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
6.16
Long Trades:
112 (63.64%)
Short Trades:
64 (36.36%)
Profit Factor:
3.17
Expected Payoff:
1.68 USD
Average Profit:
2.77 USD
Average Loss:
-6.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.79 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.99%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.14 USD
Maximal:
47.99 USD (3.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.06% (48.49 USD)
By Equity:
36.07% (401.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
HK50 88
AUDCAD 33
AUDCHF 25
EURAUD 17
EURCHF 12
AUDUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
HK50 119
AUDCAD 88
AUDCHF 19
EURAUD 37
EURCHF 50
AUDUSD -12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
HK50 132K
AUDCAD 8K
AUDCHF 1.5K
EURAUD 4.1K
EURCHF 4K
AUDUSD -239
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.20 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
DutchRateLtd-Live
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real7
0.36 × 551
FusionMarkets-Live
1.20 × 130
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.28 × 25
Exness-MT5Real8
1.81 × 259
FPMarkets-Live
1.83 × 71
BlueberryMarkets-Live
2.31 × 32
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
2.65 × 139
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.75 × 487
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.92 × 13
TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN
2.96 × 114
StriforLLC-Live
3.00 × 5
FXOpen-MT5
3.09 × 216
Exness-MT5Real3
3.09 × 208
RoboForex-ECN
3.40 × 15
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.97 × 258
Alpari-Real01
4.14 × 22
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.14 × 1280
VantageInternational-Live
4.70 × 932
Aglobe-Live
5.00 × 1
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
6.23 × 47
Hankotrade-Live
6.33 × 241
Deriv-Server
6.36 × 149
ICMarkets-MT5-2
6.42 × 48
19 more...
有马丁，风险大，不要订阅。
No reviews
2025.12.10 02:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 09:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 07:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 05:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 01:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 03:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 00:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 09:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.25 09:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.25 08:01
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 08:01
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 02:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.05 02:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.05 02:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
