- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
88
Profit Trades:
33 (37.50%)
Loss Trades:
55 (62.50%)
Best trade:
450.70 USD
Worst trade:
-247.84 USD
Gross Profit:
10 363.00 USD (144 728 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 387.62 USD (112 117 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (2 316.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 316.09 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
55.89%
Max deposit load:
7.82%
Latest trade:
16 minutes ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.30
Long Trades:
71 (80.68%)
Short Trades:
17 (19.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
11.08 USD
Average Profit:
314.03 USD
Average Loss:
-170.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 558.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 558.66 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-3.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
985.22 USD
Maximal:
3 256.15 USD (31.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.19% (3 256.15 USD)
By Equity:
3.07% (242.24 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|88
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|975
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|33K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +450.70 USD
Worst trade: -248 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 316.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 558.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
