Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EA Quantum 1
Kittisak Chainakhen

EA Quantum 1

Kittisak Chainakhen
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -35%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
559
Profit Trades:
402 (71.91%)
Loss Trades:
157 (28.09%)
Best trade:
8.89 USD
Worst trade:
-80.19 USD
Gross Profit:
415.56 USD (29 139 pips)
Gross Loss:
-423.72 USD (29 380 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (4.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.35 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
96.02%
Max deposit load:
93.60%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.03
Long Trades:
263 (47.05%)
Short Trades:
296 (52.95%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.01 USD
Average Profit:
1.03 USD
Average Loss:
-2.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-23.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-254.01 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-62.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.16 USD
Maximal:
254.01 USD (46.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.00% (254.01 USD)
By Equity:
73.24% (354.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 520
AUDCAD 15
AUDNZD 14
NZDCAD 8
XAUUSD 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -37
AUDCAD 7
AUDNZD 8
NZDCAD 5
XAUUSD 9
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -2.8K
AUDCAD 1K
AUDNZD 163
NZDCAD 714
XAUUSD 632
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.89 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 2
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.20 × 5
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.42 × 12
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
Tickmill-Live04
0.54 × 221
AMarkets-Real
0.55 × 11
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.58 × 205
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
1.00 × 13
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
1.01 × 384
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.03 × 300
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.17 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.20 × 15
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.26 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.32 × 112
Hankotrade-Live
1.40 × 5
TitanFX-01
1.42 × 19
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1.46 × 13
ICMarkets-Live04
1.50 × 2
AxiTrader-US07-Live
1.64 × 112
Darwinex-Live
1.73 × 138
This signal is fully automated by the EA.

High profit per week

Pair : Gbpusd

Equity : 300$ Minimum

Account Prime or ECN low spread.

No reviews
2025.12.30 16:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.30 16:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.30 16:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 15:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.30 15:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.30 15:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 15:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 12:02
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 15:51
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 07:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 14:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.15 08:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 06:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 04:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 02:29
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 00:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 21:38
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 20:38
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 19:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
