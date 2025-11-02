- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
559
Profit Trades:
402 (71.91%)
Loss Trades:
157 (28.09%)
Best trade:
8.89 USD
Worst trade:
-80.19 USD
Gross Profit:
415.56 USD (29 139 pips)
Gross Loss:
-423.72 USD (29 380 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (4.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.35 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
96.02%
Max deposit load:
93.60%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.03
Long Trades:
263 (47.05%)
Short Trades:
296 (52.95%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.01 USD
Average Profit:
1.03 USD
Average Loss:
-2.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-23.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-254.01 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-62.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.16 USD
Maximal:
254.01 USD (46.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.00% (254.01 USD)
By Equity:
73.24% (354.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|520
|AUDCAD
|15
|AUDNZD
|14
|NZDCAD
|8
|XAUUSD
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-37
|AUDCAD
|7
|AUDNZD
|8
|NZDCAD
|5
|XAUUSD
|9
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-2.8K
|AUDCAD
|1K
|AUDNZD
|163
|NZDCAD
|714
|XAUUSD
|632
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.89 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.20 × 5
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.42 × 12
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.54 × 221
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.55 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.58 × 205
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|1.00 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|1.01 × 384
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 300
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.17 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.20 × 15
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.26 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.32 × 112
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
TitanFX-01
|1.42 × 19
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.46 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|1.50 × 2
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|1.64 × 112
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.73 × 138
This signal is fully automated by the EA.
High profit per week
Pair : Gbpusd
Equity : 300$ Minimum
Account Prime or ECN low spread.
