Trades:
132
Profit Trades:
65 (49.24%)
Loss Trades:
67 (50.76%)
Best trade:
249.90 USD
Worst trade:
-258.71 USD
Gross Profit:
10 462.75 USD (212 390 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 134.44 USD (185 757 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (1 583.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 147.35 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
99.03%
Max deposit load:
121.54%
Latest trade:
15 minutes ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.58
Long Trades:
96 (72.73%)
Short Trades:
36 (27.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
10.06 USD
Average Profit:
160.97 USD
Average Loss:
-136.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 151.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 151.33 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
20.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 517.80 USD
Maximal:
2 294.86 USD (40.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.79% (2 294.86 USD)
By Equity:
39.52% (1 987.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|107
|GBPJPY
|8
|NZDJPY
|4
|USDCHF
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|GBPJPY
|-153
|NZDJPY
|72
|USDCHF
|93
|EURUSD
|19
|CHFJPY
|42
|CADJPY
|-108
|EURJPY
|-6
|GBPUSD
|24
|AUDJPY
|-66
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|33K
|GBPJPY
|-8.8K
|NZDJPY
|1.5K
|USDCHF
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|501
|CHFJPY
|1.1K
|CADJPY
|-2K
|EURJPY
|0
|GBPUSD
|499
|AUDJPY
|-1K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Best trade: +249.90 USD
Worst trade: -259 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 583.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 151.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 10
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 9
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
No reviews
33 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
USD
5.8K
USD
USD
8
0%
132
49%
99%
1.14
10.06
USD
USD
41%
1:50