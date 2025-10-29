- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9 678
Profit Trades:
4 851 (50.12%)
Loss Trades:
4 827 (49.88%)
Best trade:
2 995.00 USD
Worst trade:
-4 283.00 USD
Gross Profit:
401 126.15 USD (15 130 784 pips)
Gross Loss:
-375 386.85 USD (15 425 334 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
133 (15 387.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 387.51 USD (133)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
51.05%
Max deposit load:
29.32%
Latest trade:
20 minutes ago
Trades per week:
319
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.43
Long Trades:
8 933 (92.30%)
Short Trades:
745 (7.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
2.66 USD
Average Profit:
82.69 USD
Average Loss:
-77.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
125 (-9 566.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18 196.11 USD (124)
Monthly growth:
19.41%
Annual Forecast:
235.56%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 498.00 USD
Maximal:
59 836.94 USD (44.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.51% (59 836.94 USD)
By Equity:
16.09% (2 186.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3701
|CHCUSD
|2653
|NAS100
|1649
|US30
|958
|XAGUSD
|683
|XTIUSD
|32
|ETHUSD
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|46K
|CHCUSD
|-4.8K
|NAS100
|16K
|US30
|-41K
|XAGUSD
|10K
|XTIUSD
|-125
|ETHUSD
|1
|BTCUSD
|72
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|718K
|CHCUSD
|110K
|NAS100
|1.7M
|US30
|-3M
|XAGUSD
|72K
|XTIUSD
|-500
|ETHUSD
|100
|BTCUSD
|72K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 995.00 USD
Worst trade: -4 283 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 133
Maximum consecutive losses: 124
Maximal consecutive profit: +15 387.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9 566.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
NovaQuant（新星量化） 是一家专注于算法交易与金融科技（FinTech）领域的量化投资公司。公司核心业务包括外汇、股票及数字资产市场的自动化交易系统开发、数据驱动投资模型构建，以及人工智能在量化投资中的应用研究。
