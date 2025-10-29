SignalsSections
Linyong Qin

NovaQuant Beyond

Linyong Qin
0 reviews
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -41%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9 678
Profit Trades:
4 851 (50.12%)
Loss Trades:
4 827 (49.88%)
Best trade:
2 995.00 USD
Worst trade:
-4 283.00 USD
Gross Profit:
401 126.15 USD (15 130 784 pips)
Gross Loss:
-375 386.85 USD (15 425 334 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
133 (15 387.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 387.51 USD (133)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
51.05%
Max deposit load:
29.32%
Latest trade:
20 minutes ago
Trades per week:
319
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.43
Long Trades:
8 933 (92.30%)
Short Trades:
745 (7.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
2.66 USD
Average Profit:
82.69 USD
Average Loss:
-77.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
125 (-9 566.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18 196.11 USD (124)
Monthly growth:
19.41%
Annual Forecast:
235.56%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 498.00 USD
Maximal:
59 836.94 USD (44.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.51% (59 836.94 USD)
By Equity:
16.09% (2 186.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3701
CHCUSD 2653
NAS100 1649
US30 958
XAGUSD 683
XTIUSD 32
ETHUSD 1
BTCUSD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 46K
CHCUSD -4.8K
NAS100 16K
US30 -41K
XAGUSD 10K
XTIUSD -125
ETHUSD 1
BTCUSD 72
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 718K
CHCUSD 110K
NAS100 1.7M
US30 -3M
XAGUSD 72K
XTIUSD -500
ETHUSD 100
BTCUSD 72K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 995.00 USD
Worst trade: -4 283 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 133
Maximum consecutive losses: 124
Maximal consecutive profit: +15 387.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9 566.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live10
3.32 × 1020
ICMarketsSC-Live15
4.39 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live07
7.56 × 9
Alpari-ECN1
28.00 × 3
NovaQuant（新星量化） 是一家专注于算法交易与金融科技（FinTech）领域的量化投资公司。公司核心业务包括外汇、股票及数字资产市场的自动化交易系统开发、数据驱动投资模型构建，以及人工智能在量化投资中的应用研究。
No reviews
2025.11.17 07:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 07:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 03:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 15:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 14:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 13:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 14:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 14:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 16:52
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 16:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 16:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.