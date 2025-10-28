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Serhii Omelchuk

EUR Web

Serhii Omelchuk
Serhii Omelchuk

Serhii Omelchuk

  • Trader & coach trainer at  Dealing hall
  • Ukraine
  • 943
I work on FOREX market since 2007, on NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX since 2010. During this time was gained huge experience in the day trading and medium-term trading. Until 2014, worked with a team of traders in the non-public dealing hall, engaged in manual trading and development of Automated Trading
1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 560
Profit Trades:
1 918 (74.92%)
Loss Trades:
642 (25.08%)
Best trade:
165.88 USD
Worst trade:
-39.46 USD
Gross Profit:
3 693.53 USD (175 823 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 234.63 USD (170 432 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (77.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
209.40 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
98.90%
Max deposit load:
2.80%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.63
Long Trades:
1 238 (48.36%)
Short Trades:
1 322 (51.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
0.57 USD
Average Profit:
1.93 USD
Average Loss:
-3.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-183.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-183.41 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
1.49%
Annual Forecast:
18.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.00 USD
Maximal:
191.15 USD (3.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.35% (191.15 USD)
By Equity:
8.47% (514.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 2560
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 5.5K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +165.88 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -183.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Armada-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 19
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 1
AIMS-Live Server
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 2
COFX-Real
0.00 × 3
WForex-Real
0.00 × 1
MillTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 MoneyManager Server
0.00 × 4
CMXMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 23
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-01
0.07 × 15
116 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

📈 Expert Advisor (EA) EUR Web: High-Yield Classic Grid Strategy

Introducing EUR Web — a fully automated trading system (ATS) based on a high-performance Grid Trading Strategy. This algorithm is a proven classic model operating purely on mathematical principles.

Historical Performance and Critical Stress Test

The system demonstrated exponential capital growth since 2019, achieving a historical gain exceeding 10,000% on the account.

However, during the onset of critical macroeconomic events (specifically, the US presidential election), the system faced unprecedented volatility. Unfortunately, due to insufficient margin coverage at a crucial stage, the account history was wiped out.

Updated Model and Capital Requirements

This event underscored the absolute necessity of strict Money Management. The updated version of the system requires maintaining a rigid capital reserve:

  • Minimum Capital Reserve (Required Margin): $5,000 USD for every 0.01 of base position volume (lot).

Value Proposition and Autonomy

EUR Web is a reliable grid algorithm that operates purely on mathematical forecasting and does not require operational intervention or constant monitoring.

The key success factor is adequate Margin Coverage on the account; all other algorithmic operations (order placement, position management, profit taking) are executed by the system autonomously.

Estimated System Performance:

  • Monthly Profit (Monthly Return): $5\% - 7\%$

  • Maximum Drawdown (Max Drawdown): Up to $75\%$


No reviews
2026.04.22 08:54
No swaps are charged
2026.04.22 08:54
No swaps are charged
2026.04.14 12:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.07 07:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.06 16:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.06 15:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.02 04:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.01 09:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.31 02:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.31 01:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.03 05:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.06 14:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.27 12:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.27 10:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.26 18:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 01:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.18 08:35
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 08:35
No swaps are charged
2025.11.13 15:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 15:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EUR Web
35 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
6.5K
USD
46
100%
2 560
74%
99%
1.65
0.57
USD
8%
1:500
Copy

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