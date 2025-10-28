- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|2560
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|5.5K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Armada-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 19
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
AIMS-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 5
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-EURReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
COFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
WForex-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
MillTrade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 MoneyManager Server
|0.00 × 4
|
CMXMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 23
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.07 × 15
📈 Expert Advisor (EA) EUR Web: High-Yield Classic Grid Strategy
Introducing EUR Web — a fully automated trading system (ATS) based on a high-performance Grid Trading Strategy. This algorithm is a proven classic model operating purely on mathematical principles.
Historical Performance and Critical Stress Test
The system demonstrated exponential capital growth since 2019, achieving a historical gain exceeding 10,000% on the account.
However, during the onset of critical macroeconomic events (specifically, the US presidential election), the system faced unprecedented volatility. Unfortunately, due to insufficient margin coverage at a crucial stage, the account history was wiped out.
Updated Model and Capital Requirements
This event underscored the absolute necessity of strict Money Management. The updated version of the system requires maintaining a rigid capital reserve:
-
Minimum Capital Reserve (Required Margin): $5,000 USD for every 0.01 of base position volume (lot).
Value Proposition and Autonomy
EUR Web is a reliable grid algorithm that operates purely on mathematical forecasting and does not require operational intervention or constant monitoring.
The key success factor is adequate Margin Coverage on the account; all other algorithmic operations (order placement, position management, profit taking) are executed by the system autonomously.
Estimated System Performance:
-
Monthly Profit (Monthly Return): $5\% - 7\%$
-
Maximum Drawdown (Max Drawdown): Up to $75\%$
USD
USD
USD