📈 Expert Advisor (EA) EUR Web: High-Yield Classic Grid Strategy

Introducing EUR Web — a fully automated trading system (ATS) based on a high-performance Grid Trading Strategy. This algorithm is a proven classic model operating purely on mathematical principles.

Historical Performance and Critical Stress Test

The system demonstrated exponential capital growth since 2019, achieving a historical gain exceeding 10,000% on the account.

However, during the onset of critical macroeconomic events (specifically, the US presidential election), the system faced unprecedented volatility. Unfortunately, due to insufficient margin coverage at a crucial stage, the account history was wiped out.

Updated Model and Capital Requirements

This event underscored the absolute necessity of strict Money Management. The updated version of the system requires maintaining a rigid capital reserve:

Minimum Capital Reserve (Required Margin): $5,000 USD for every 0.01 of base position volume (lot).

Value Proposition and Autonomy

EUR Web is a reliable grid algorithm that operates purely on mathematical forecasting and does not require operational intervention or constant monitoring.

The key success factor is adequate Margin Coverage on the account; all other algorithmic operations (order placement, position management, profit taking) are executed by the system autonomously.

Estimated System Performance: