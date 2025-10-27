- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
33 (40.74%)
Loss Trades:
48 (59.26%)
Best trade:
79.90 USD
Worst trade:
-50.07 USD
Gross Profit:
1 756.65 USD (141 455 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 683.20 USD (131 847 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (352.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
414.01 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
70.39%
Max deposit load:
3.17%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.15
Long Trades:
63 (77.78%)
Short Trades:
18 (22.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.91 USD
Average Profit:
53.23 USD
Average Loss:
-35.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-344.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-344.20 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.67%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
234.22 USD
Maximal:
506.08 USD (15.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.63% (506.08 USD)
By Equity:
2.45% (79.03 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|81
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|73
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.6K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +79.90 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +352.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -344.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
The Journey Trade,
Kind Regards.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
3.1K
USD
USD
9
0%
81
40%
70%
1.04
0.91
USD
USD
16%
1:50