- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
82
Profit Trades:
37 (45.12%)
Loss Trades:
45 (54.88%)
Best trade:
146.10 USD
Worst trade:
-83.60 USD
Gross Profit:
871.53 USD (87 517 pips)
Gross Loss:
-948.90 USD (93 543 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (268.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
268.21 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
39.72%
Max deposit load:
36.87%
Latest trade:
38 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.12
Long Trades:
56 (68.29%)
Short Trades:
26 (31.71%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.94 USD
Average Profit:
23.55 USD
Average Loss:
-21.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-115.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-143.84 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-1.51%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
344.70 USD
Maximal:
641.90 USD (49.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.52% (641.79 USD)
By Equity:
4.15% (83.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|82
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-77
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +146.10 USD
Worst trade: -84 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +268.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -115.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|7.17 × 6
|
Weltrade-Real
|7.22 × 867
|
FBS-Real
|10.00 × 1
This is a Live Signal using the Prop Firm "Prop Firm Gold EA"
