SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / CTFX2026 4Vol EA
Cevat Turk

CTFX2026 4Vol EA

Cevat Turk
0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -63%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
184
Profit Trades:
101 (54.89%)
Loss Trades:
83 (45.11%)
Best trade:
729.82 USD
Worst trade:
-632.74 USD
Gross Profit:
5 086.73 USD (88 875 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 721.78 USD (82 705 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (117.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 077.54 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
17.54%
Max deposit load:
47.18%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
69
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.22
Long Trades:
150 (81.52%)
Short Trades:
34 (18.48%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-3.45 USD
Average Profit:
50.36 USD
Average Loss:
-68.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-56.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 033.50 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-47.82%
Algo trading:
39%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
848.02 USD
Maximal:
2 907.42 USD (113.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
95.16% (2 907.42 USD)
By Equity:
36.39% (71.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_g 150
EURUSD_i 29
XAGUSD_cl 3
USDJPY_i 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_g -677
EURUSD_i 62
XAGUSD_cl -19
USDJPY_i -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_g 3.9K
EURUSD_i 2.7K
XAGUSD_cl -251
USDJPY_i -155
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +729.82 USD
Worst trade: -633 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +117.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -56.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Using a fully automated EA, it's built on achieving high profits by finding suitable volatility ranges, maximizing position size based on other indicator conditions, and risking a portion of the profit from the open position. Depending on favorable conditions, it opens an average of 2-15 trades per month. It only opens one trade at a time. The amount it risks per trade is 20%. With patience, it has the potential to grow from $1,000 to over $4 million in 22 months.


Telegram Channel : 

https://t.me/CTFX2026_VOL4_EA


Real time Copy Trade : https://my.lite-finance.org/tr/traders/info?id=3787193&uid=362231225


No reviews
2025.12.19 11:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 07:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 14:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 04:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 10:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 21:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 20:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.17 22:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 14:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 03:10
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 02:01
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 20:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 20:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 19:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 14:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 14:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 19:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.04 19:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 00:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CTFX2026 4Vol EA
30 USD per month
-63%
0
0
USD
354
USD
12
39%
184
54%
18%
0.88
-3.45
USD
95%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.