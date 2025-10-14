SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / CTFX2026 4Vol EA
Cevat Turk

CTFX2026 4Vol EA

Cevat Turk
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
5
Profit Trade:
3 (60.00%)
Loss Trade:
2 (40.00%)
Best Trade:
428.88 USD
Worst Trade:
-189.54 USD
Profitto lordo:
721.02 USD (10 151 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-216.03 USD (5 807 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (721.02 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
721.02 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.51
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.75%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
2.34
Long Trade:
4 (80.00%)
Short Trade:
1 (20.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.34
Profitto previsto:
101.00 USD
Profitto medio:
240.34 USD
Perdita media:
-108.02 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-216.03 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-216.03 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
50.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
216.03 USD
Massimale:
216.03 USD (42.93%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
14.11% (213.30 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD_g 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD_g 505
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD_g 4.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +428.88 USD
Worst Trade: -190 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +721.02 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -216.03 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Using a fully automated EA, it's built on achieving high profits by finding suitable volatility ranges, maximizing position size based on other indicator conditions, and risking a portion of the profit from the open position. Depending on favorable conditions, it opens an average of 2-10 trades per month. It only opens one trade at a time. The amount it risks per trade is 20%. With patience, it has the potential to grow from $1,000 to over a million USD in about 22 months.


Telegram Channel : 

https://t.me/CTFX2026_VOL4_EA


Real time Copy Trade : https://my.lite-finance.org/tr/traders/info?id=3787193&uid=362231225


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.14 10:00
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.14 10:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 10:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
