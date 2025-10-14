- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_g
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD_g
|505
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD_g
|4.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Using a fully automated EA, it's built on achieving high profits by finding suitable volatility ranges, maximizing position size based on other indicator conditions, and risking a portion of the profit from the open position. Depending on favorable conditions, it opens an average of 2-10 trades per month. It only opens one trade at a time. The amount it risks per trade is 20%. With patience, it has the potential to grow from $1,000 to over a million USD in about 22 months.
Telegram Channel :
Real time Copy Trade : https://my.lite-finance.org/tr/traders/info?id=3787193&uid=362231225
