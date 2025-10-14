SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / CTFX2026 4Vol EA
Cevat Turk

CTFX2026 4Vol EA

Cevat Turk
0 avis
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -2%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
10
Bénéfice trades:
5 (50.00%)
Perte trades:
5 (50.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
428.88 USD
Pire transaction:
-291.69 USD
Bénéfice brut:
776.38 USD (11 084 pips)
Perte brute:
-794.52 USD (16 216 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (721.02 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
721.02 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
7.76%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.92%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.03
Longs trades:
6 (60.00%)
Courts trades:
4 (40.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.98
Rendement attendu:
-1.81 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
155.28 USD
Perte moyenne:
-158.90 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-216.03 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-291.69 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
216.03 USD
Maximal:
523.13 USD (51.89%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
34.61% (523.13 USD)
Par fonds propres:
18.56% (226.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD_g 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_g -18
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_g -5.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +428.88 USD
Pire transaction: -292 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +721.02 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -216.03 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Using a fully automated EA, it's built on achieving high profits by finding suitable volatility ranges, maximizing position size based on other indicator conditions, and risking a portion of the profit from the open position. Depending on favorable conditions, it opens an average of 2-10 trades per month. It only opens one trade at a time. The amount it risks per trade is 20%. With patience, it has the potential to grow from $1,000 to over a million USD in about 22 months.


Telegram Channel : 

https://t.me/CTFX2026_VOL4_EA


Real time Copy Trade : https://my.lite-finance.org/tr/traders/info?id=3787193&uid=362231225


Aucun avis
2025.10.22 19:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 03:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.22 03:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 02:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.22 02:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.14 10:00
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.14 10:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 10:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
CTFX2026 4Vol EA
30 USD par mois
-2%
0
0
USD
988
USD
3
100%
10
50%
8%
0.97
-1.81
USD
35%
1:200
Copier

