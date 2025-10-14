- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_g
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD_g
|-18
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD_g
|-5.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Using a fully automated EA, it's built on achieving high profits by finding suitable volatility ranges, maximizing position size based on other indicator conditions, and risking a portion of the profit from the open position. Depending on favorable conditions, it opens an average of 2-10 trades per month. It only opens one trade at a time. The amount it risks per trade is 20%. With patience, it has the potential to grow from $1,000 to over a million USD in about 22 months.
Telegram Channel :
Real time Copy Trade : https://my.lite-finance.org/tr/traders/info?id=3787193&uid=362231225
